Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE): Price Now Near $36.51; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CERE

Currently, CERE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, CERE ranks 126th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CERE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CERE’s price is up $0.14 (0.39%) from the day prior. CERE has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on CERE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CERE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CERE: Daily RSI Analysis For CERE, its RSI is now at 7.1429.

CERE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

