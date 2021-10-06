Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE): Price Up $0.09 (0.3)% Over Past Day, Up $0.37 (1.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CERE

Currently, CERE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (1.23%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CERE ranks 140th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CERE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CERE’s price is up $0.09 (0.3%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CERE has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CERE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CERE: Daily RSI Analysis For CERE, its RSI is now at 40.4255.

CERE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

