Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,059 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

