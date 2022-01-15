Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $892,000.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

