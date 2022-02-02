Cerillion (LON:CER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their target price on Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.94) to GBX 950 ($12.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.44) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:CER opened at GBX 818 ($11.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £241.42 million and a P/E ratio of 37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 857.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 827.81. Cerillion has a 1 year low of GBX 392 ($5.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 930 ($12.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

