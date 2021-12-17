Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

