Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Short Interest Up 74.6% in January

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the December 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cerner has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

