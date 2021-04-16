CERNER Corp (CERN): Price Now Near $74.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CERN

At the moment, CERN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. CERN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CERN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CERN’s price is up $0.19 (0.25%) from the day prior. CERN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CERNER Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CERN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CERN may find value in this recent story:

3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN), and Merck (NYSE: MRK) offer investors different reasons to buy their stocks. The best stock is one that you’re comfortable holding for the long term, avoiding emotional decisions when the market is volatile. The company was founded on the idea that software built to solve the problems of only one industry could lead to a better product.

