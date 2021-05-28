CERNER Corp (CERN): Price Now Near $78.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CERN

Currently, CERN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.43 (0.55%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row CERN has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CERN ranks 7th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

CERN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CERN’s price is up $0.68 (0.87%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CERNER Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.