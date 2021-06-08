CERNER Corp (CERN): Price Up $0.11 (0.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.61 (-0.76)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CERN

Currently, CERN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, CERN ranks 41st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CERN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CERN’s price is up $0.11 (0.14%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CERN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on CERN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. CERNER Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.