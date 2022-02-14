Certified Advisory Corp Buys 282 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $223.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

