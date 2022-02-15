Certified Advisory Corp Has $245,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

