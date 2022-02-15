Certified Advisory Corp Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

