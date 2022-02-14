Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 1,477 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $149.40 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.56 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

