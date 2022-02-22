Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Body

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,176,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

