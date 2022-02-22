Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 472 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Body

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 598,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,717 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,164 shares of company stock worth $2,996,406. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $103.03 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

