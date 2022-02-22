Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,057 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Body

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

