Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 11,715 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 238.4% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

