Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $476.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

