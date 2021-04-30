CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF): Price Down $-0.59 (-1.19)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.68 (-1.36)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CF

At the time of this writing, CF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.68 (-1.36%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CF ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

CF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CF’s price is down $-0.59 (-1.19%) from the day prior. CF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CF’s price action over the past 90 days.

For CF News Traders

Investors and traders in CF may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

This 1 Basic Materials Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market