CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF): Price Now Near $54.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CF

Currently, CF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. CF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, CF ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CF’s price is down $-0.56 (-1.01%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CF has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.