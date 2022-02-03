CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NYSE CF opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $75.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Split