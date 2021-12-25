CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,880 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,010 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

