Cgi Inc (GIB): Price Now Near $89.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GIB

At the time of this writing, GIB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.02%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row GIB has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GIB ranks 113th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

GIB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GIB’s price is up $0.27 (0.3%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as GIB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GIB’s price action over the past 90 days.

