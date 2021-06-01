Cgi Inc (GIB): Price Up $1.25 (1.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.94 (-1.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GIB

Currently, GIB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.94 (-1.03%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on GIB; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, GIB ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GIB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GIB’s price is up $1.25 (1.4%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GIB’s price action over the past 90 days.