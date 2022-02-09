CGI Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:GIB)

ETF Daily News Team

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in CGI by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?