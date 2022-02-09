CGI Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in CGI by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

