Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG): Price Now Near $20.58; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHNG

At the time of this writing, CHNG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. CHNG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CHNG ranks 210th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHNG’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.19%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row CHNG has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CHNG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CHNG: Daily RSI Analysis CHNG’s RSI now stands at 0.

CHNG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

