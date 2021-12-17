Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG): Price Now Near $20.91; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHNG

Currently, CHNG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CHNG ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHNG’s price is up $0.03 (0.14%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on CHNG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Change Healthcare Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CHNG: Daily RSI Analysis For CHNG, its RSI is now at 59.5745.

CHNG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

