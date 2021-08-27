ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT): Price Now Near $21.76; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHPT

At the moment, CHPT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (1.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, CHPT ranks 31st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CHPT’s price is up $0.39 (1.85%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CHPT: Daily RSI Analysis CHPT’s RSI now stands at 25.0794.

CHPT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CHPT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CHPT may find value in this recent story:

Another SPAC-Aided EV Charging Network Joins Fray

Volta Charging is set to begin trading Friday, joining the proliferation of EV charging networks on U.S. exchanges.

