ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT): Price Now Near $21.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHPT

At the moment, CHPT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (1.28%) from the hour prior. CHPT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, CHPT ranks 23rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CHPT’s price is up $0.3 (1.38%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CHPT: Daily RSI Analysis For CHPT, its RSI is now at 48.8764.

CHPT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For CHPT News Traders

Investors and traders in CHPT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

