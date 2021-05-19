Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL): Price Now Near $317.42; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CRL

Currently, CRL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.52 (0.48%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CRL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CRL ranks 291st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CRL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CRL’s price is down $-2.28 (-0.71%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CRL has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Charles River Laboratories International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

