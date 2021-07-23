Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL): Price Now Near $395.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CRL

At the time of this writing, CRL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CRL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, CRL ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CRL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CRL’s price is up $2.22 (0.56%) from the day prior. CRL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CRL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CRL: Daily RSI Analysis For CRL, its RSI is now at 100.

CRL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

