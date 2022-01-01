Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,297,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $376.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $243.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.96 and its 200-day moving average is $398.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).