Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Lifted by Aravt Global LLC

Aravt Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 14.2% of Aravt Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $50,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $608.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $698.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

