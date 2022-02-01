Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $593.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.51 and its 200-day moving average is $701.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $755.64.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

