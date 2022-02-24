Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).