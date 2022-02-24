Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 13.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $68.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPSN. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).