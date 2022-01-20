Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.39

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$12.43. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 533,852 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSH.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?