Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP): Price Now Near $118.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHKP

At the moment, CHKP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.77 (0.65%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CHKP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CHKP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHKP’s price is up $2.18 (1.87%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on CHKP; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market