Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $137.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

