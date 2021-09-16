Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE): Price Up $0.62 (1.4)% Over Past Day, Up $0.31 (0.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CAKE

Currently, CAKE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.7%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, CAKE ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CAKE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CAKE’s price is up $0.62 (1.4%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cheesecake Factory Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CAKE: Daily RSI Analysis CAKE’s RSI now stands at 30.5419.

CAKE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

