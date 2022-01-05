Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $39.15

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $38.21. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 8,252 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

