Chemical & Mining Co Of Chile Inc (SQM): Price Now Near $65.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SQM

At the time of this writing, SQM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.42%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SQM has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, SQM ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SQM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SQM’s price is up $3.94 (6.43%) from the day prior. SQM has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Chemical & Mining Co Of Chile Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SQM: Daily RSI Analysis For SQM, its RSI is now at 100.

SQM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For SQM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SQM may find value in this recent story:

