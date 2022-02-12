Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 380 ($5.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 385 ($5.21) to GBX 355 ($4.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £750.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 244.40 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 346 ($4.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

