Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG): Price Now Near $81.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LNG

At the moment, LNG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.25%) from the hour prior. LNG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

LNG ranks 10th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

LNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LNG’s price is up $0.93 (1.16%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as LNG has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LNG’s price action over the past 90 days.

