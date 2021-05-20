Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG): Price Now Near $83.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LNG

Currently, LNG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, LNG ranks 73rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LNG’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.02%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row LNG has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cheniere Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.