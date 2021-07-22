Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG): Price Now Near $83.97; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LNG

At the time of this writing, LNG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LNG has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, LNG ranks 63rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LNG’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.41%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cheniere Energy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LNG: Daily RSI Analysis LNG’s RSI now stands at 90.9794.

LNG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For LNG News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on LNG may find value in this recent story:

Natural gas futures score another two-and-a-half year high as temps heat up

ssuaphoto/iStock via Getty Images U.S. natural gas prices continue their spectacular rise, racking up their best settlement since December 2018 for the third session in a row, as investors focus on forecasts for extremely hot weather next week. The front-month gas contract (NG1:COM) for August delivery closed +2.1% to $3.959/MMBtu,…

