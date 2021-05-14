Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP): Price Up $0.12 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CQP

At the time of this writing, CQP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, CQP ranks 51st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CQP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CQP’s price is up $0.12 (0.29%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CQP has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on CQP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cheniere Energy Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

