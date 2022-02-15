Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 93.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

