Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK): Price Now Near $73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CHK

At the time of this writing, CHK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CHK has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, CHK ranks 68th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CHK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CHK’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.4%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CHK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CHK: Daily RSI Analysis For CHK, its RSI is now at 84.2932.

CHK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error